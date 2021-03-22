Steve Kerr ‘angry’ over podcast comment that went viral

Durant being the sensitive person he is of course responded on Twitter.

That led Kerr to address things on Monday. Kerr said that context was lacking from the quote Schiller tweeted.

“That year was just a bear. It was stress level … two season-ending injuries during the Finals. DeMarcus (Cousins) also had a serious injury … we had all kinds of stress. The whole point of the conversation was the stress of the five-year run compared to coaching a team of young guys that doesn’t win as many games but is eager to win.”

Kerr continued to say how unfair the tweet was, because it made it seem like it was a shot at Durant.

“That is the furthest thing from the truth. It was a terribly unfair shot, completely taking something out of context …” Kerr said.

Coach Kerr is right, but you know this goes, right Steve? Adding in context means fewer retweets and less virality. Unfortunately, most people are more concerned with virality first and fairness second, which leads to these situations.