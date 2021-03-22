South Korea’s Moon receives AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday as he prepared to visit the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June, his office said.

Moon, 68, attended a community clinic near his office in downtown Seoul with his wife and nine senior officials who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited South Korea, India and Australia to attend the summit as guests.

South Korea’s health authorities began inoculating high-risk medical workers and the critically ill at the end of February, as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks and aims to achieve herd immunity by November.

The government allowed those who are on a key public mission such as a diplomatic trip or military task to be vaccinated starting this month.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR