South Australian man dies after contracting meningococcal

A 29-year-old Adelaide man has died after a case of invasive meningococcal disease.

SA Health reported the case posthumously today, with the man dying last week.

“Multiple people who had close contact with the man have been identified, an five people have been directed to receive clearance antibiotics,” SA Health said.

The strain has been identified as serotype W.

This is the first invasive meningococcal case recorded in the state this year.