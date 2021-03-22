Soccer Players of the Week

Photo: Georgia Athletics

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – LSU defender Shannon Cooke, a junior from Rickmansworth, England, scored two goals in leading the Tigers to wins over Baylor and Texas Tech. Scored first goal of season in LSU’s 1-0 win over Baylor Thursday night in the 27th minute. Scored second goal of season in LSU’s 1-0 win over Texas Tech Saturday in 29th minute.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska, a freshman from West Chester, Ohio, led Auburn to its fourth shutout in five contests this spring in a 1-0 double overtime win at Louisville. It was her seventh shutout, including her sixth solo shutout, of the season.

SEC Freshman of the Week – South Carolina forward Catherine Barry, a freshman from Hingham, Mass., scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Coastal Carolina. Assisted on an insurance goal for the Gamecocks, adding to her team-leading 13 points this season.