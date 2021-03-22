Serena Williams’ Husband to Donate Profits From Dispo Investment After David Dobrik Leaves App

Instagram

Admitting publicly he finds allegations against the YouTube star ‘extremely troubling,’ Alexis Ohanian voices his support of Dispo’s decision to part ways with its creator.

Serena Williams‘ husband has addressed David Dobrik‘s exit from Dispo. Upon learning that the YouTube star stepped down from the app he co-created following sexual misconduct allegations against his Vlog Squad member, Alexis Ohanion declared that he will donate the profits from his investment.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, March 22, the 37-year-old addressed his Seven Seven Six fund’s investment in Dispo. “The recent allegations against David Dobrik are extremely troubling and are directly at odds with Seven Seven Six’s core values. We have been working closely with Dispo over the last week and are in full support of their decision to part ways with David,” he kicked off his message.

“We have made the decision to donate any profits from our investment in Dispo to an organization working with survivors of sexual assault,” the internet entrepreneur further noted. “We have believed in Dispo’s mission since the beginning and will continue to support the hardworking team bringing it to life.”

Alexis’ declaration came after David was confirmed to have left Dispo. “David has chosen to step down from the board and leave the company to not distract from the company’s growth,” the company stated in a statement. “Dispo’s team, product, and most importantly- our community- stand for building a diverse, inclusive, and empowering world.”

Prior to David’s departure, Spark Capital announced on Twitter, “1/ In light of recent news about the Vlog Squad and David Dobrik, the cofounder of Dispo, we have made the decision to sever all ties with the company.” The firm added in another post, “2/ We have stepped down from our position on the board and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo.”

David was hit by the sexual misconduct accusations after a woman told Business Insider that a member of his Vlog Squad named Durte Dom made her drunk. Durte was also alleged to have raped her when she arrived at the group’s house to film a video. In the wake of the claims, David issued his apology statement through a video he put out on March 16.

“Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval of that person,” he assured. “I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct, and I’ve been really disappointed in some of my friends, and for that reason I’ve separated from a lot of them.”