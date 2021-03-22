Riley Keough Receives Certification as Death Doula Following Brother’s Tragic Death

Instagram

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter has finished her training to become an End of Life doula, nearly a year after she lost her brother Benjamin Keough in a tragic death.

Riley Keough has trained to become a death doula, following her brother Benjamin’s passing last July (20).

The 31-year-old actress – whose sibling tragically took his own life – has been certified as an End of Life doula, meaning she can offer physical and emotional support to people with terminal illnesses and their families before and after their deaths.

Riley wrote on Instagram, “Today I finished my Death Doula training, on The Art of Death Midwifery training course by @sacredcrossings so I guess I’m an almost certified death doula now hehe.”

“And I just felt like writing such a deep thank you to this community who are teaching and training people in conscious dying and death work. (sic)”

The “Logan Lucky” star feels it is as important to know about “conscious dying and death” as it is to be aware of the facts around giving birth.

“We are taught that it’s a morbid subject to talk about,” she continued. “Or were so afraid of it that we’re unable to talk about it… then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill prepared.”

“I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing. We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I’m so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can. Thank you Olivia @sacred_Crossings.”

The Sacred Crossings’ course in The Art of Death Midwifery offers classes on what it means to die, how to offer practical, spiritual, and emotional help to both those who are dying and their loved ones, as well as how to provide support after a person’s death.