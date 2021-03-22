Report: Heat, 76ers lead pursuit of Kyle Lowry

It was reported last week that the Toronto Raptors don’t plan to part ways with Kyle Lowry this season. However, the veteran guard could still be traded before Thursday’s deadline.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers lead the pursuit of Lowry. Miami has some young assets it could offer Toronto in return for the 14-year veteran, including Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

It’s unclear what Philadelphia would be willing to give up for the soon-to-be 35-year-old.

Lowry is still playing at a high level for the Raptors, averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.4% from deep. He’d help solidify the Sixers as one of the Eastern Conference’s title contenders and would help Miami be more consistent.

It could be difficult for either of those teams to acquire Lowry, though. He is reportedly also drawing interest from several other teams.