Report: Aaron Gordon formally requested trade

Aaron Gordon has wanted out of Orlando since February. Now the Magic forward may get his wish with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Sam Amick, Gordon requested a trade from the franchise in February. Orlando is unlikely to part ways with Gordon unless it gets two first-round picks or a first-rounder and a good young player, Weiss and Amick add.

The Magic have held serious discussions with the Houston Rockets involving Gordon, and he has no shortage of suitors. The Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets have also shown interest in the Arizona product.

Gordon is slated to earn $16.4 million next season before hitting free agency after the 2021-22 campaign. In 23 games this season, he’s averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.2% from deep.

Gordon has never truly reached his potential since being drafted by Orlando fourth overall in 2014. He could benefit from a change of scenery.