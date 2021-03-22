Portia De Rossi Hospitalized With Appendicitis

WENN

The Australian star has needed an emergency surgery after she was rushed to a hospital by her spouse Ellen DeGeneres as she suffered from a bout with appendicitis.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Portia De Rossi is recovering from emergency surgery following a bout with appendicitis.

The “Scandal” star, who is married to talk show titan Ellen DeGeneres, had to seek medical treatment for the condition, which causes the inflammation of the appendix lining, late on Friday (19Mar21) after the pain became too much to bear.

A source told People.com, “Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain. It was appendicitis and she had surgery.”

Portia is now back at the couple’s California home and “doing well,” a representative confirmed.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have been together since 2004. They tied the knot in 2008 after the overturn of the same-sex marriage ban in California.

“We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first,” Portia recently said in an interview with People magazine. “By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.”

Ellen agreed, “We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other’s sandwiches – no, sentences. We’re in a rhythm that’s easy.”

When Ellen was hit with bullying allegations, Portia stood by her.

“She is the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known. She’s a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me,” she gushed.

Ellen chimed in, “We’re lucky to have each other. We practice a lot of gratitude.”