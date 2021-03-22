Parliament House staff 'don't feel safe at work'

Staff members at Parliament House still don't feel safe at work, following revelations six weeks ago of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins.

A group of Labor and Greens staffers have spoken out about the "culture of pervasive silence" they've experienced in Canberra during a sit-in inside Parliament's meditation room this morning.

Georgia Tree works for Labor frontbencher Madeleine King and said when she entered politics she was told by a colleague to keep quiet if she ever experienced harassment or assault.

READ MORE: Internal investigation into Brittany Higgins rape allegation 'paused'

"One of the first things that got taught to me is if anything ever happens to you, don't say anything, because it'll ruin your career," Ms Tree said.

"We're speaking up now and trying to break that silence."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered Parliament to "get this house in order" and called on attitudes towards women to change.