PancakeSwap Regains Access to DNS After Hijack By CoinQuora



PancakeSwap Regains Access to DNS After Hijack



PancakeSwap and Cream Finance experienced DNS hijacks.

PancakeSwap claims that they have already regained access to the DNS.

DODO platform also experienced a hack last week.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects PancakeSwap and Cream Finance reportedly came under attack by hackers. According to their tweets, the projects’ DNS had been compromised.

Users who visit both DeFi projects’ websites received a pop-up requesting their seed phrase. While PancakeSwap claims to have recovered DNS, Cream Finance seemed to be still compromised at press time.