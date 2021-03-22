PancakeSwap Regains Access to DNS After Hijack By CoinQuora

PancakeSwap Regains Access to DNS After Hijack
- PancakeSwap and Cream Finance experienced DNS hijacks.
- PancakeSwap claims that they have already regained access to the DNS.
- DODO platform also experienced a hack last week.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects PancakeSwap and Cream Finance reportedly came under attack by hackers. According to their tweets, the projects’ DNS had been compromised.
Users who visit both DeFi projects’ websites received a pop-up requesting their seed phrase. While PancakeSwap claims to have recovered DNS, Cream Finance seemed to be still compromised at press time.
(1/3) We just got confirmation that the DNS had fully propagated and we are back!
It’s been a long 24 hours, but tra
