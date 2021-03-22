PancakeSwap Regains Access to DNS After Hijack By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

PancakeSwap Regains Access to DNS After Hijack

  • PancakeSwap and Cream Finance experienced DNS hijacks.
  • PancakeSwap claims that they have already regained access to the DNS.
  • DODO platform also experienced a hack last week.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects PancakeSwap and Cream Finance reportedly came under attack by hackers. According to their tweets, the projects’ DNS had been compromised.

Users who visit both DeFi projects’ websites received a pop-up requesting their seed phrase. While PancakeSwap claims to have recovered DNS, Cream Finance seemed to be still compromised at press time.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR