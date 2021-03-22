Onside kick alternative could be implemented in 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles proposed a new NFL onside kick alternative in 2020, exciting fans and making many players hopeful that an offensive play could replace the infamous kick. The rule was rejected, but it might have a shot this time around.

Philadelphia once again proposed a new rule that would allow the trailing team in a game to attempt a 4th-and-15 instead of an onside kick. In that scenario, the attempting team would have one shot from its own 25-yard line to gain 15 yards. If the team was successful, it would retain the football after scoring, but if the try failed, the opposing club would receive the football at the dead-ball spot.

Despite growing support, the proposed rule change never even made it to a vote. At the time, per NFL Network, there wasn’t enough preliminary interest from owners when asked for a show of hands in support of the measure. For the rule to be approved, at least 24 owners would need to sign off on it.

The Eagles are submitting the proposal once again this offseason. This time around, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King, it might have a shot at passing. The NFL insider estimates the league is currently split on the idea, but there is likely a slight majority in favor of it. Furthermore, there is growing interest in what the new alternative would mean for the game.

League officials continue to look for ways to limit the number of on-field collisions, and kickoffs are responsible for more concussions than normal plays. Creating an alternative to the onside kick would lessen the number of direct collisions players make, reducing the risk of head injuries slightly.

There’s also the factor of entertainment. The NFL recognizes that fans would rather watch Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers attempt a 4th-and-15 with the game on the line instead of a kicker trying to hit the ball just right. Given these considerations, it’s not surprising that support for the rule is growing.