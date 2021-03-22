One upgrade that every MLB team still needs to make

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

The biggest area of concern for the Phillies for several years now has been starting pitching, and 2021 will be no different. Sure Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are a strong duo atop the rotation, but after that, there are no sure things. Righty Zach Eflin is their #3 but his career ERA is 4.63. Vince Velasquez is talented but the Phillies have been waiting for him to truly breakthrough at the game’s highest level for several years now and he’s spoken openly this spring about understanding this could be his last chance. They added lefty Matt Moore over the winter but the veteran has appeared in only two games since the beginning of 2019. The current crop of free-agent starters is not deep, but bringing in any of Rick Porcello, Mike Leake, Anibal Sanchez, or perhaps most exciting to fans in the City of Brotherly Love, Cole Hamels, would be well received.