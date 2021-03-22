One Thing Emma Roberts Wishes She Knew On Motherhood

“I kiss the ground she walks on!”
Roberts was recently interviewed for Violet Grey by fellow actor Jamie Lee Curtis — who starred with her in Scream Queens. You can read the whole Q&A here.
One of Curtis’ questions was especially relevant to Roberts’ recent news: “What do you wish someone had told you about motherhood?”
“It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” she replied.
“When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”
Roberts further reflected on motherhood later in the interview when Curtis asked her, “Who do you most admire?”
“My mom, especially after having a baby,” Roberts replied. “I kiss the ground she walks on!”
