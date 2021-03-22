One player from every MLB team who is most critical to his team’s success

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

The Halos have wasted so much of Mike Trout’s career primarily due to poor production on the mound, and while they were in on virtually every big-name starting pitcher this winter, they were unable to lure any of them to southern California. Dylan Bundy and Andrew Heaney are both still here and respectable middle-of-the-rotation pieces, but if this team is going to snap their playoff drought they’ll need newcomer Jose Quintana to be downright brilliant in his return to the American League. The lefty was once an all-star caliber starter while with the White Sox, but a ’17 midseason trade sent him to the other side of the Windy City, and his 77 starts as a Cub left a lot to be desired. After joining the Angels as a free-agent there is quite a bit of pressure on him to help solve this team’s pitching woes, and how he fares will go a long way in determining how successful this team can be.