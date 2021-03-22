NFL planning ‘large, live, in-person’ draft

Last year’s NFL Draft went entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s draft will reportedly be a little different.
According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL is planning a primarily outdoor draft in Cleveland from April 29 to May 1 that will allow top prospects and fans to attend. Everyone will be required to wear a mask.
“We have been characterizing it as a ‘large, live, in-person event,'” Greater Cleveland Sports Commission CEO David Gilbert said, with a crowd described as “the largest event in this city in many years, certainly since the [2016] Republican Convention.”
The NFL says the event will “push a pro-vaccine message — emphasizing that shots are important both to ending the pandemic itself and as a way for fans to regain access to sporting events more quickly.”
Ohio currently has capacity at outdoor sporting events limited to 30%. It’s unclear if capacity limits will increase prior to the draft.
Here are some more details laid out by NFL Executive VP/Club Business and League Events Peter O’Reilly, per Sports Business Journal:
- The general admission Draft Experience will encompass the open areas to the east of First Energy Stadium and the stadium itself. The areas will include large video screens, brand activations and fan engagement displays, and fans will be allowed onto the Browns’ playing field to attempt a field goal.
- Subway, Lowe’s, Bud Light and Panini America are among the NFL sponsors that have committed to a presence in Cleveland so far, O’Reilly said. More will announce plans soon.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host the draft red carpet and musical performances. The NFL will produce a special exhibit at the Hall dedicated to the history of Super Bowl halftime shows.
- The Great Lakes Science Center will host all media.
- More information on attendance will be published in the coming weeks.