New York is making those 50 and older eligible for vaccination on Tuesday, the governor says.

New York will again lower its age requirements for Covid-19 vaccine eligibility, allowing anyone 50 and older to be inoculated beginning on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Monday.

The change moves the state closer to meeting a call from President Biden for all U.S. states to open vaccinations to all eligible adults by May 1.

So far, only Alaska and Mississippi have opened Covid-19 vaccination to all adults in those states, though an increasing number of states and Washington, D.C., have announced plans to do so by Mr. Biden’s deadline, if not earlier.

Mr. Cuomo has not set a timeline for doing so, but New York has been gradually expanding eligibility as more vaccine supply has become available.