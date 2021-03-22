New York is making those 50 and older eligible for vaccination on Tuesday, the governor says.

New York will again lower its age requirements for Covid-19 vaccine eligibility, allowing anyone 50 and older to be inoculated beginning on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Monday.
The change moves the state closer to meeting a call from President Biden for all U.S. states to open vaccinations to all eligible adults by May 1.
So far, only Alaska and Mississippi have opened Covid-19 vaccination to all adults in those states, though an increasing number of states and Washington, D.C., have announced plans to do so by Mr. Biden’s deadline, if not earlier.
Mr. Cuomo has not set a timeline for doing so, but New York has been gradually expanding eligibility as more vaccine supply has become available.
The state currently allows everyone 60 or older to get vaccinated, as well as a number of essential workers and people with certain health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness from the virus.
Last week, the state also began to allow public-facing government employees, nonprofit workers and essential building service workers to receive inoculations.
New York has also in recent weeks relaxed restrictions that allowed certain health care providers to only vaccinate specific segments of the population.
On Sunday, Mr. Cuomo announced that pharmacies would be able to vaccinate adults with certain underlying health conditions; they were previously limited to inoculating older adults and teachers.
According to New York City’s health data, 27 percent of the city’s adult residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 13 percent have been fully vaccinated.