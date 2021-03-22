New allegations surface vs. Deshaun Watson

The total number of sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against Deshaun Watson increased to nine on Monday, and the troubling allegations continue to pile up for the Houston Texans quarterback.

Two new civil lawsuits were filed against Watson on Monday morning, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. One of the suits stems from an alleged incident that took place earlier this month. In the other, Watson allegedly touched a masseuse with his penis and “trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”