Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming this week – 22 to 28 March

Netflix has some surprises up its sleeve over the coming seven days,
With the end of March approaching, the streaming service is showing no signs of slowing down in terms of its films and TV releases.
Subscribers will be overjoyed to know that the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finally being added alongside films including Eighth Grade and Neil Jordan’s psychological thriller Greta.
Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix over the next seven days here.
Secret Magic Control Agency
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Licenced Content
From Mr Gunnar Papphammar
Generasi 90an: Melankolia
Scenes From a Celebrity Life
Well, We Were Lucky with the Weather – Again
The Worst Witch series three
Big Time Rush season one-four
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven