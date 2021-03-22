Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming this week – 22 to 28 March

Netflix has some surprises up its sleeve over the coming seven days,

With the end of March approaching, the streaming service is showing no signs of slowing down in terms of its films and TV releases.

Subscribers will be overjoyed to know that the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finally being added alongside films including Eighth Grade and Neil Jordan’s psychological thriller Greta.

Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix over the next seven days here.

Secret Magic Control Agency

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Licenced Content

Constance Wu in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros)

From Mr Gunnar Papphammar

Generasi 90an: Melankolia

Scenes From a Celebrity Life

Well, We Were Lucky with the Weather – Again

Elsie Fisher in ‘Eighth Grade’ (A24)

The Worst Witch series three

Big Time Rush season one-four

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven