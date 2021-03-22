Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht weakens most

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 108.730 108.83 +0.09

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3403 -0.05

Taiwan dlr 28.472 28.492 +0.07

Korean won 1128.200 1128.4 +0.02

Baht 30.970 30.91 -0.19

Peso 48.580 48.51 -0.14

Rupiah 14400.000 14400 +0.00

Rupee 72.365 72.365 +0.00

Ringgit 4.111 4.112 +0.02

Yuan 6.513 6.5084 -0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 108.730 103.24 -5.05

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.50

Taiwan dlr 28.472 28.483 +0.04

Korean won 1128.200 1086.20 -3.72

Peso 48.580 48.01 -1.17

Rupiah 14400.000 14040 -2.50

Rupee 72.365 73.07 +0.97

Ringgit 4.111 4.0200 -2.21

Yuan 6.513 6.5283 +0.24

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)