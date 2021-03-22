MoonCats users are voting to destroy the keys to its final 160 ‘Genesis’ tokens By Cointelegraph

MoonCats users are voting to destroy the keys to its final 160 ‘Genesis’ tokens
MoonCats, the long-dormant tokenized collectibles platform that was re-discovered earlier this month, now has a problem on its hands — trading bots.
MoonCats collectibles depict 8-bit cats that live on the moon that can be traded or “adopted” by users. The project was launched on Aug. 9, 2017 by developer Ponderware, with a hard limit of 25,500 MoonCats set to be created through a process similar to mining.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.