MoonCats users are voting to destroy the keys to its final 160 ‘Genesis’ tokens By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

MoonCats users are voting to destroy the keys to its final 160 ‘Genesis’ tokens

MoonCats, the long-dormant tokenized collectibles platform that was re-discovered earlier this month, now has a problem on its hands — trading bots.

MoonCats collectibles depict 8-bit cats that live on the moon that can be traded or “adopted” by users. The project was launched on Aug. 9, 2017 by developer Ponderware, with a hard limit of 25,500 MoonCats set to be created through a process similar to mining.