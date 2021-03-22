Home Entertainment Minari Star Alan Kim Takes A BuzzFeed Quiz

Minari Star Alan Kim Takes A BuzzFeed Quiz

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

If you’ve been following the 2021 awards season at all, chances are you’ve seen Alan Kim, the adorable star of Minari.

Minari follows a family of Korean immigrants who move to a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s. Alan stars as David, Jacob and Monica’s son, and his performance is so amazing.

We learned which animal is his least favorite and which kind of bug he’d love to be.

And he said that pizza is one of his favorite foods because “it comes in different flavors and there’s also ice cream pizza.”

Basically, this video is over three minutes of pure cuteness and I can’t get over it.

And, if you want to take the quiz alongside Alan and find out how old YOU really are, you can find it here.

Be sure to watch Alan in Minari, which is in theaters and is available to rent now.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©