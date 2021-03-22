Mike Tyson declined $25 million to fight Evander Holyfield?

As Michael Rothstein wrote for ESPN on Monday, though, Holyfield’s camp is now saying Tyson, 54, rejected a $25 million guarantee to fight his former foe on May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence, said in a statement. “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Tyson hit out at Triller, the broadcaster of his exhibition bout versus Roy Jones Jr. in November, via an Instagram post over the weekend and added he’s a partner in Legends Only League: