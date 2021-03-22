Microsoft to allow more employees at its headquarters from March 29 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A Microsoft logo is pictured on a store in New York

(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) said on Monday it would start allowing more employees to work from its headquarters in Redmond, Washington and nearby campuses from March 29.

Employees working at Redmond sites or nearby campuses have the choice to return to those facilities, continue working remotely or shift to a hybrid model, the company said in a blog post. (https://

Many companies, including Twitter Inc (NYSE:) and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), have started opting for hybrid or permanent remote-working models after the COVID-19 pandemic forced firms to adopt to working from home.

Microsoft said in October it would allow most of its more than 160,000 employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening. (https://reut.rs/3cYN0pQ)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR