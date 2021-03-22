Microsoft reportedly polling Xbox users about Bitcoin payment option By Cointelegraph

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:) seems to be considering introducing (BTC) payments at its Xbox gaming console online store.

According to a March 21 Reddit post on r/XboxSeriesX, Microsoft has put out a survey asking Xbox users about their preferred payment options at its online store.