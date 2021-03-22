Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Clarify That Backyard Secret Wedding Never Actually Happened

WENN

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously shockingly revealed that they had a secret wedding prior to their royal wedding in May 2018. However, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now clarified that the backyard wedding actually did not happen.

On Monday, March 22, the rep told The Daily Beast that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” The outlet also clarified that the early change of vows didn’t make their marriage official.

Meghan dropped a bombshell revelation during her and Harry’s highly-publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special. “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that,” the former “Suits” actress told the host on “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”.

The Duchess went on to recall, “We called the archbishop and just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.” Harry confirmed it as he added, “Just the three of us.”

The claims previously sparked debate in England with British media contesting the validation of the “backyard” wedding. Some pointed out that in the U.K., there must be two or more witnesses for a wedding to take place.

Meanwhile, Stephen Borton, who helped draft the license that allowed Meghan and Harry to legally marry, shared his two cents about the misunderstanding surrounding the secret wedding. “The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law,” the former chief clerk at the United Kingdom’s Faculty Office told The Sun on Sunday.

“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop — or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal,” he continued. “You cannot be married with just three people. It’s not a valid ceremony.”