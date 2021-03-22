Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Texas in Star-Studded Benefit Event

Instagram

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor leads the likes of Jamie Foxx, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, and Megan Thee Stallion to celebrate ‘state pride’ in Texas winter storm fundraiser.

Matthew McConaughey celebrated Texas’ “rugged individualism” in a special fundraiser on Sunday night (21Mar21).

The 51-year-old actor was joined by a whole host of stars, including Jamie Foxx, Miranda Lambert, and Megan Thee Stallion, for the event supporting the “short-term, mid-term and long-term needs resulting from the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri.”

Introducing the fundraiser, Matthew said, “Tonight we’re going to share with you song, stories and traditions that define the DNA of this state so many of us call home … I’m gonna be your guide, your DJ, your friend. I’m going to be walking you through this night of artistry, this album of big hearts and hospitality, this jam session of generosity, as I’m calling it.”

“Tonight, we’re going to show you the soul of Texas … Everything is bigger in Texas. We’re known for our rugged individualism, and for state pride, which we do have aplenty. Whether you were born here, moved here, married in … or just came here for the barbecue, there is no such thing as a stranger in anyone we meet. Because Texas makes its mark on you.”

Jamie also made an appearance, where he insisted that “nobody messes with Texas.”

“I know people’s will has been tested, I know our humanity has been tested,” he added. “But there’s nothing like Texas people, and we will do whatever we can to protect our Texas spirit, our Texas roots, because nobody – absolutely nobody – messes with Texas.”

There were a number of musical guests including Kelly Clarkson – who sang “Whole Lotta Woman” – and Miranda Lambert, who admitted she was “so proud” to be from Texas.

Giving support to the state that was devastated by the winter storms, she shared, “I am so proud to be from Texas, like all of us always are. I truly believe there’s nothing we can’t do as a community and a family and a state by sticking together and staying strong and doing what Texans do.”

Megan Thee Stallion praised Texas’ “great food, great music and great people” whilst Selena Gomez said she loved “the good barbecue, good Mexican food and southern hospitality.”