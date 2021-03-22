March Madness schedule today: Times, channels, scores for Monday’s Round 2 NCAA Tournament games

Another day, another opportunity for incredible March Madness upsets.

A day after five teams seeded no higher than 12 won their opening-round games, we saw three more shocking results in Sunday’s opening slate of Round 2 games. Eight-seed Loyola Chicago manhandled 1-seed Illinois, 11-seed Syracuse outlasted 3-seed West Virginia, 15-seed Oral Roberts became only the second team on its seed line to make the Sweet 16 and 12-seed Oregon State continued its Cinderella run past 4-seed Oklahoma State.

What awaits NCAA Tournament fans on Monday? There are plenty of interesting matchups, starting with 7-seed Oregon playing its first game of the tournament against 2-seed Iowa and Sporting News Player of the Year Luka Garza. Then top overall seed Gonzaga can sharpen its teeth on 8-seed Oklahoma, which gutted out a strong win against Missouri with key players missing.

Eight-seed LSU vs. 1-seed Michigan could be the most closely contested game — and most consequential — but keep an eye on 5-seed Colorado vs. 4-seed Florida State as well. Then there’s 10-seed Maryland vs. 2-seed Alabama.

It all should make for an exciting conclusion to the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend. Sporting News has everything you need to watch every single game. Here’s how to tune in:

March Madness schedule: What games are on today?

Monday, March 22

Game Time (ET) Channel No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa 12:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 2:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA 5:15 p.m. TBS No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton 6:10 p.m. TNT No 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State 7:45 p.m. TBS No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama 8:45 p.m. TNT No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament games

All times Eastern

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa

Time: 12:10 p.m.

12:10 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast team: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Time: 2:40 p.m.

2:40 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast team: Carter Blackburn, Deb Antonelli, Lauren Shehadi

No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA

Time: 5:15 p.m.

5:15 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Broadcast team: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton

Time: 6:10 p.m.

6:10 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Broadcast team: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Jamie Erdahl

No 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan

Time: 7:10 p.m.

7:10 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+ fuboTV

Paramount+ fuboTV Broadcast team: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, AJ Ross

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State

Time: 7:45

7:45 TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Broadcast team: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama

Time: 8:45 p.m.

8:45 p.m. TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Broadcast team: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas

Time: 9:40 p.m.

9:40 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast team: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Jamie Erdahl

