March Madness 2021 live scores, results, highlights from Monday’s Round 2 NCAA Tournament games

Only one day of game remains in the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend. If it’s anything like the first three, then get ready for some patented March Madness.

Round 1 concluded Saturday with an absurd nine double digit seeds advancing to Round 2, including five seeded no higher than 12. The string of upsets continued on Sunday as 8-seed Loyola Chicago beat 1-seed Illinois, 11-seed Syracuse outlasted 3-seed West Virginia, 15-seed Oral Roberts beat 7-seed Florida and 12-seed Oregon State outlasted Cade Cunningham and 4-seed Oklahoma State.

Who knows what awaits teams on Monday?

There are certainly plenty of interesting storylines to monitor, including 7-seed Oregon’s first game of the tournament after advancing past VCU with no contest; 14-seed Abilene Christian vs. 11-seed UCLA in a battle of double-digit seeds; 8-seed LSU vs. 1-seed Michigan in what could be a fantastic game; and more.

With that, here’s everything you need to keep up with the final day of the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend:

March Madness live scores

For live updates of the tournament bracket and information on how to watch March Madness, check out the links below.

Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, March 22

Game Time (ET) Channel No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa 12:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 2:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA 5:15 p.m. TBS No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton 6:10 p.m. TNT No 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State 7:45 p.m. TBS No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama 8:45 p.m. TNT No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournaments results, highlights

March Madness schedule 2021

Round 1

Friday, March 19

Game 5: No. 7 Florida 75, No. 10 Virginia Tech 70 (OT) Game 6: No. 3 Arkansas 85, No. 14 Colgate 68 Game 7: No. 1 Illinois, No. 16 Drexel 49 Game 8: No. 6 Texas Tech 65, No. 11 Utah State 53 Game 9: No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72 (OT) Game 10: No. 1 Baylor 79, No. 16 Hartford 55 Game 11: No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 9 Georgia Tech 60 Game 12: No. 12 Oregon State 70, No. 5 Tennessee 56 Game 13: No. 4 Oklahoma State 69, No. 13 Liberty 60 Game 14: No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 Game 15: No. 2 Houston 87, No. 15 Cleveland State 56 Game 16: No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69 Game 17: No. 10 Rutgers 60, No. 7 Clemson 56 Game 18: No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego State 62 Game 19: No. 3 West Virginia 84, No. 14 Morehead State 67 Game 20: No. 5 Villanova 73, No. 12 Winthrop 63

Saturday, March 20

Game 21: No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73 Game 22: No. 4 Florida State 64, No. 13 UNC Greensboro 54 Game 23: No. 3 Kansas 93, No. 14 Eastern Washington 84 Game 24: No. 8 LSU 76, No. 9 St. Bonaventure 61 Game 25: No. 1 Michigan 82, No. 16 Texas Southern 66 Game 26: No. 5 Creighton 63, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara 62 Game 27: No. 2 Alabama 68, No. 15 Iona 55 Game 28: No. 6 USC 72, No. 11 Drake 56 Game 29: No. 2 Iowa 86, No. 15 Grand Canyon 74 Game 30: No. 10 Maryland 63, No. 7 UConn 54 Game 31: No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58 Game 32: No. 8 Oklahoma 72, No. 9 Missouri 68 Game 33: No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Norfolk State 55 Game 34: No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62 Game 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52 Game 36: No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU (no contest)

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

Game 37: No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58 Game 38: No. 1 Baylor 76, No. 9 Wisconsin 63 Game 39: No. 11 Syracuse 75, No. 3 West Virginia 72 Game 40: No. 3 Arkansas 68, No. 6 Texas Tech 66 Game 41: No. 2 Houston 63, No. 10 Rutgers 60 Game 42: No. 15 Oral Roberts 81, No. 7 Florida 78 Game 43: No. 5 Villanova 84, No. 13 North Texas 61 Game 44: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Monday, March 22

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Game Time (ET) TV Game 53 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 54 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 55 7:15 p.m. TBS Game 56 9:45 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28

Game Time (ET) TV Game 57 2 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 58 4:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 59 7 p.m. TBS Game 60 9:45 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Game Time (ET) TV Game 61 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 62 9:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

Game Time (ET) TV Game 63 7 p.m. TBS Game 64 9:45 p.m. TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Game Time (ET) TV Game 65 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 66 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5