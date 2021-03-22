March Madness 2021 live scores, results, highlights from Monday’s Round 2 NCAA Tournament games

Only one day of game remains in the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend. If it’s anything like the first three, then get ready for some patented March Madness.
Round 1 concluded Saturday with an absurd nine double digit seeds advancing to Round 2, including five seeded no higher than 12. The string of upsets continued on Sunday as 8-seed Loyola Chicago beat 1-seed Illinois, 11-seed Syracuse outlasted 3-seed West Virginia, 15-seed Oral Roberts beat 7-seed Florida and 12-seed Oregon State outlasted Cade Cunningham and 4-seed Oklahoma State.
Who knows what awaits teams on Monday?
MORE: Watch select March Madness games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
There are certainly plenty of interesting storylines to monitor, including 7-seed Oregon’s first game of the tournament after advancing past VCU with no contest; 14-seed Abilene Christian vs. 11-seed UCLA in a battle of double-digit seeds; 8-seed LSU vs. 1-seed Michigan in what could be a fantastic game; and more.
With that, here’s everything you need to keep up with the final day of the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend:
March Madness live scores
For live updates of the tournament bracket and information on how to watch March Madness, check out the links below.
Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule
All times Eastern
Monday, March 22
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|12:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|2:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA
|5:15 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton
|6:10 p.m.
|TNT
|No 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State
|7:45 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama
|8:45 p.m.
|TNT
|No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
NCAA Tournaments results, highlights
No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA
No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton
No. 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan
No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State
No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama
No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas
March Madness schedule 2021
Round 1
Friday, March 19
|Game 5: No. 7 Florida 75, No. 10 Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
|Game 6: No. 3 Arkansas 85, No. 14 Colgate 68
|Game 7: No. 1 Illinois, No. 16 Drexel 49
|Game 8: No. 6 Texas Tech 65, No. 11 Utah State 53
|Game 9: No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72 (OT)
|Game 10: No. 1 Baylor 79, No. 16 Hartford 55
|Game 11: No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 9 Georgia Tech 60
|Game 12: No. 12 Oregon State 70, No. 5 Tennessee 56
|Game 13: No. 4 Oklahoma State 69, No. 13 Liberty 60
|Game 14: No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62
|Game 15: No. 2 Houston 87, No. 15 Cleveland State 56
|Game 16: No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69
|Game 17: No. 10 Rutgers 60, No. 7 Clemson 56
|Game 18: No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego State 62
|Game 19: No. 3 West Virginia 84, No. 14 Morehead State 67
|Game 20: No. 5 Villanova 73, No. 12 Winthrop 63
Saturday, March 20
|Game 21: No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73
|Game 22: No. 4 Florida State 64, No. 13 UNC Greensboro 54
|Game 23: No. 3 Kansas 93, No. 14 Eastern Washington 84
|Game 24: No. 8 LSU 76, No. 9 St. Bonaventure 61
|Game 25: No. 1 Michigan 82, No. 16 Texas Southern 66
|Game 26: No. 5 Creighton 63, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara 62
|Game 27: No. 2 Alabama 68, No. 15 Iona 55
|Game 28: No. 6 USC 72, No. 11 Drake 56
|Game 29: No. 2 Iowa 86, No. 15 Grand Canyon 74
|Game 30: No. 10 Maryland 63, No. 7 UConn 54
|Game 31: No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58
|Game 32: No. 8 Oklahoma 72, No. 9 Missouri 68
|Game 33: No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Norfolk State 55
|Game 34: No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62
|Game 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52
|Game 36: No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU (no contest)
Round 2
Sunday, March 21
|Game 37: No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58
|Game 38: No. 1 Baylor 76, No. 9 Wisconsin 63
|Game 39: No. 11 Syracuse 75, No. 3 West Virginia 72
|Game 40: No. 3 Arkansas 68, No. 6 Texas Tech 66
|Game 41: No. 2 Houston 63, No. 10 Rutgers 60
|Game 42: No. 15 Oral Roberts 81, No. 7 Florida 78
|Game 43: No. 5 Villanova 84, No. 13 North Texas 61
|Game 44: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
Monday, March 22
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 45: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|12:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 46: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|2:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 47: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA
|5:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 48: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton
|6:10 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 49: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 50: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State
|7:45 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 51: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama
|8:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Game 52: No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 53
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 54
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 57
|2 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 58
|4:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Game 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 60
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Game 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 3
NCAA Tournament national championship
Monday, April 5
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Game 67
|9 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV