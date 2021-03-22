March Madness 2021 live scores, results, highlights from Monday’s Round 2 NCAA Tournament games

Only one day of game remains in the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend. If it’s anything like the first three, then get ready for some patented March Madness.

Round 1 concluded Saturday with an absurd nine double digit seeds advancing to Round 2, including five seeded no higher than 12. The string of upsets continued on Sunday as 8-seed Loyola Chicago beat 1-seed Illinois, 11-seed Syracuse outlasted 3-seed West Virginia, 15-seed Oral Roberts beat 7-seed Florida and 12-seed Oregon State outlasted Cade Cunningham and 4-seed Oklahoma State.

Who knows what awaits teams on Monday?

There are certainly plenty of interesting storylines to monitor, including 7-seed Oregon’s first game of the tournament after advancing past VCU with no contest; 14-seed Abilene Christian vs. 11-seed UCLA in a battle of double-digit seeds; 8-seed LSU vs. 1-seed Michigan in what could be a fantastic game; and more.

With that, here’s everything you need to keep up with the final day of the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend:

March Madness live scores

For live updates of the tournament bracket and information on how to watch March Madness, check out the links below.

Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, March 22

GameTime (ET)Channel
No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa12:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga2:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA5:15 p.m.TBS
No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton6:10 p.m.TNT
No 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan7:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State7:45 p.m.TBS
No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama8:45 p.m.TNT
No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas9:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournaments results, highlights

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA

No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton

No. 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State

No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama

No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas

March Madness schedule 2021

Round 1

Friday, March 19

Game 5: No. 7 Florida 75, No. 10 Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
Game 6: No. 3 Arkansas 85, No. 14 Colgate 68
Game 7: No. 1 Illinois, No. 16 Drexel 49
Game 8: No. 6 Texas Tech 65, No. 11 Utah State 53
Game 9: No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72 (OT)
Game 10: No. 1 Baylor 79, No. 16 Hartford 55
Game 11: No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 9 Georgia Tech 60
Game 12: No. 12 Oregon State 70, No. 5 Tennessee 56
Game 13: No. 4 Oklahoma State 69, No. 13 Liberty 60
Game 14: No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62
Game 15: No. 2 Houston 87, No. 15 Cleveland State 56
Game 16: No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69
Game 17: No. 10 Rutgers 60, No. 7 Clemson 56
Game 18: No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego State 62
Game 19: No. 3 West Virginia 84, No. 14 Morehead State 67
Game 20: No. 5 Villanova 73, No. 12 Winthrop 63

Saturday, March 20

Game 21: No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73
Game 22: No. 4 Florida State 64, No. 13 UNC Greensboro 54
Game 23: No. 3 Kansas 93, No. 14 Eastern Washington 84
Game 24: No. 8 LSU 76, No. 9 St. Bonaventure 61
Game 25: No. 1 Michigan 82, No. 16 Texas Southern 66
Game 26: No. 5 Creighton 63, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara 62
Game 27: No. 2 Alabama 68, No. 15 Iona 55
Game 28: No. 6 USC 72, No. 11 Drake 56
Game 29: No. 2 Iowa 86, No. 15 Grand Canyon 74
Game 30: No. 10 Maryland 63, No. 7 UConn 54
Game 31: No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58
Game 32: No. 8 Oklahoma 72, No. 9 Missouri 68
Game 33: No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Norfolk State 55
Game 34: No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62
Game 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52
Game 36: No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU (no contest)

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

Game 37: No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58
Game 38: No. 1 Baylor 76, No. 9 Wisconsin 63
Game 39: No. 11 Syracuse 75, No. 3 West Virginia 72
Game 40: No. 3 Arkansas 68, No. 6 Texas Tech 66
Game 41: No. 2 Houston 63, No. 10 Rutgers 60
Game 42: No. 15 Oral Roberts 81, No. 7 Florida 78
Game 43: No. 5 Villanova 84, No. 13 North Texas 61
Game 44: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Monday, March 22

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 532:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 545 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 557:15 p.m.TBS
Game 569:45 p.m.TBS

Sunday, March 28

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 572 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 584:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 597 p.m.TBS
Game 609:45 p.m.TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 617 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 629:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 637 p.m.TBS
Game 649:45 p.m.TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 655 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 668:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 679 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

