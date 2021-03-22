Man City Joins With Socios.com to Launch $CITY Fan Token By CoinQuora

Man City Joins With Socios.com to Launch $CITY Fan Token
- Manchester City has joined with Socios.com to launch $CITY Fan Token.
- Token is available to purchase through the Socios.com app.
- Moreover, the total Fan Token market cap has reached over $400 million.
Premier league giant Manchester City has collaborated with Socios.com to launch $CITY Fan Token. To all interested fans, the token is available for purchase on the Socios.com app. Best of all, registered users will receive offers to get their free tokens through a voucher code in due course.
Premier League leaders @ManCity will become the first team in English football history to be tokenized.
Read More#SociosCity |
This article first published on coinquora.com
