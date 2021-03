A man has been arrested after a body was found bound, gagged and wrapped in a doona last week.

Police today arrested Klay Holland and he is currently being interviewed by investigators.

The 30-year-old has been a person of interest following the discovery of 39-year-old Shane Cox's body on Fay Street in Melton on March 17.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au