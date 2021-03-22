Liam Hemsworth Is Frontrunner to Be DCEU’s Green Arrow

Instagram

The Australian hunk, best known for his portrayal of Gale Hawthorne in ‘The Hunger Games’ film series, is reportedly among the shortlist of actors being considered for the part of Oliver Queen and his alter ego.

Liam Hemsworth could be the new superhero in Star City. The Australian actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Gale Hawthorne in “The Hunger Games” film franchise, is reportedly a frontrunner to be DCEU’s new Green Arrow.

According to We Got This Covered, Hemsworth’s future incarnation of the superhero will be featured in an upcoming feature film, though it’s unclear if the said character will only make a cameo or have his own standalone film. Warner Bros. has not greenlit any project that has been confirmed to involve Green Arrow, though the speculation has been increasing with the success of The CW’s series “Arrow“.

Prior to Hemsworth, Charlie Hunnam has been fan’s favorite choice to portray Green Arrow for its big-screen iteration. Taron Egerton, who has picked up a bow as Robin Hood in a disastrous 2018 film, has also been rumored among the shortlist for DCEU’s Green Arrow.

Green Arrow, the vigilante alter-ego of wealthy businessman Oliver Queen, was last portrayed on the small screen by Stephen Amell. The actor starred as the titular character on The CW’s “Arrow” since the first season, which premiered in 2012, until its end with the eighth and final season in 2020. Through a shared universe known as the “Arrowverse”, Amell’s version of Green Arrow has also appeared on other series including “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow“.

Prior to the “Arrow” TV series, Green Arrow was portrayed by Justin Hartley on “Smallville“. At the time, there had been talks about his character getting his own spin-off series with Stephen S. DeKnight at the helm, but the project never saw the light of day.

As for Hemsworth, he last starred as the lead in neo-noir crime thriller “Arkansas“, which was released on Premium VOD, DVD and Blu-ray on May 5, 2020, by Lionsgate, rather than being released theatrically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also shared screen with Miley Cyrus, whom he later wed in December 2018 before they split in August 2019, in 2010’s romantic movie “The Last Song“, and took a lead role in 2016’s “Independence Day: Resurgence“.