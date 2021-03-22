Lawsuit total against Deshaun Watson reaches 11

Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

The 25-year-old is now facing a range of sexual misconduct and assault claims in Harris County District Court from 11 women, including six massage therapists.

The claims are from different alleged incidents that date to March 30, 2020. One of the women who filed a lawsuit on Monday alleges Watson touched her with his genitals in an incident on March 4.

Each of the women who filed lawsuits against Watson last week works in a spa or as a massage therapist. They all allege that the three-time Pro Bowler exposed himself, touched them with his privates or forcibly kissed them.

Watson denied the allegations in a social media post last week, saying, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

The NFL has launched its own investigation into the allegations under the league’s personal conduct policy.