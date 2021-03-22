Lauren Alaina Forced to Back Out From Kentucky Show After Contracting COVID-19

Instagram

Sharing her disappointment for not being able to take part in the acoustic Rupp Arena gig, the ‘American Idol’ alum assures that she is ‘quarantining and trying to get better.’

Country star Lauren Alaina was forced to bow out of a show in Kentucky on Saturday, March 20 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The singer turned to social media to share the news on Saturday afternoon, explaining she learned she had contracted the coronavirus on Friday.

“I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight,” she wrote. “I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better!”

Alaina was scheduled to appear at the Rupp Arena in Lexington.

“Please know I can’t wait to be back – when it is safe for all of us,” she added. “I am so disappointed I won’t be at the show, but it may help cheer me up a bit if you go and send me videos and pictures.”

The “Road Less Traveled” singer went on to promote the Rupp Arena show. “Please go to the show tonight and celebrate my friends Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, and Priscilla Block,” she wrote. “Thanks to WAMZ and WBUL for being so understanding.”

Later that same day, the “American Idol” alum detailed some of her symptoms in an Instagram Story post. “Some people have it way worse than me, so I just have a little bit of shortness of breath, a really bad headache, no taste or smell, pretty bad congestion and I feel pretty tired,” she dished.

“I am resting up and trying to feel a bit better,” the 26-year-old also noted. “But I overall feel like it’s going to be OK.”