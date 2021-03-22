Kyrie to miss three-game road trip due to family matter

The Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons before returning home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves next Monday.

Irving also missed seven games in January due to personal reasons. When he returned to the team, he told reporters he had “a lot of family and personal stuff going on.”

The 28-year-old has appeared in 31 games this season, averaging 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field and 40.6% from deep.