Kylie Jenner Responds To GoFundMe Criticism

“I do things from the heart.”
Kylie shared the GoFundMe link through her Instagram Story, and she also donated $5,000. The internet was not having it — mostly because she has, y’know, more than $5,000.
Earlier today, Kylie posted a statement to her Instagram Story intending to “clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills.”
In the statement, Kylie clarified that Rauda isn’t currently her makeup artist. “Unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest,” she wrote.
Kylie also states that she learned of Rauda’s accident through her current makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and that “After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled [her] to visit his GoFundMe which was set at [$10,000].”
“They had already raised [$6,000] and I put in [$5,000] to reach their original goal and thought I’d post it on my stories to raise more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share and donate.”
“I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam,” she continued before adding in a following post: “Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be.”
As of right now, the GoFundMe is just a little below $100,000, btw. (The current goal is $120,000.)
