Koepka doubtful for Masters after injury setback?

Two-time U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka raised eyes earlier this month when he unveiled that what was referred to at the time as “a sprained right knee” would prevent him from participating in the Players Championship and could keep him sidelined through the Masters that is set to open April 8.

Koepka told Golfweek on Sunday night that he suffered “a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage” and underwent surgery on March 16 to repair the issue. The 30-year-old added that he may not have a say in whether or not he competes at Augusta National early next month.

“Whatever my body says, I’m going to listen,” Koepka explained via text message.

Koepka dealt with lingering left knee and hip issues last summer and, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel, admitted in late February that he’s been bothered by neck stiffness throughout the first few months of 2021.

“I’ve tried everything – sleeping different, I’ve been worked on. I don’t wish it upon anybody; it’s not fun. This is the first time I’ve ever had a stiff neck, but it sucks,” he said at that time.

BetOnline.ag has dropped Koepka from +1400 on March 10 to +2500 to win the Masters in April.