Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago West Puts Makeup on Khloe’s Girl True Thompson in Adorable Video

In another Instagram video shared by Khloe Kardashian, True, whom Khloe shares with Tristan Thompson, is seen playing by herself, doing a grocery shopping as she has lipstick all over her mouth.

The Kardashian babies are always known for being adorable and sweet to each other. On Saturday, March 21, Khloe Kardashian treated her followers on Instagram to a cute video featuring an adorable moment of her daughter True Thompson with her cousin Chicago West during their playtime.

In the Instagram Story clip, the little girls could be seen donning princess outfits while playing in front of a makeup vanity desk. Kim Kardashian‘s 3-year-old daughter, who was wearing a pink tutu while sitting in a plush pink chair, was putting a lip product from makeup collections from her mom’s KKW Beauty on herself.

True, who stood beside her in a Princess Jasmine attire, was watching her closely. At one point, True came up to Chi and asked her cousin to put the same lipstick on her. “Baby, please put that on me,” True asked. After Chi’s done putting the lipstick on True’s lips, True looked at her reflection in the mirror and let out an excited scream.

Upon watching the video, fans could not help but gush over the adorable footage. “They are to cute and they learn from the best there beautiful mom’s,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “I remember when my girls played dress up. Sweetest thing,” another person chimed in, while someone else added, “I love how close you guys are.”

“Thanks for sharing Khloe, they are too cute,is good they are being taught the impotance of family.love this family,all beautiful hardworking people,thry work hard and play hard,” one user commented.

In another video, True, whom Khloe shares with Tristan Thompson, was seen doing a grocery shopping as she push a cart full of fake fruits. She looked adorable as she had lipstick all over her mouth. Meanwhile, Chicago was heard singing off-screen before asking True, “Baby! Do you want some grapes?”

People call True, Chicago and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster the Kardashians’ “triplets” as they are all so close in age. Chicago turned 3 on January 15, while Stormi, whom Kylie shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (II), celebrated her third birthday on February 1. As for True, she will turn 3 on April 12.