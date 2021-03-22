Joe Flacco to visit with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need another quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. It appears they have one veteran in mind to back up Jalen Hurts.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper, veteran QB Joe Flacco will meet with the Eagles.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants the team to support Hurts rather than create a competition for the starting job, so Flacco would almost certainly serve as QB2 if signed.

Flacco spent the 2020 campaign with the New York Jets, providing veteran support to Sam Darnold. The 36-year-old also made four starts while Darnold recovered from injury. He went 0-4, completing 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions.

The New Jersey native spent most of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, winning Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Flacco is also receiving interest from the San Francisco 49ers.