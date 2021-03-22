Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman near Newcastle.

The jury found Hayne not guilty of further charges which included recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

There was no visible reaction from Hayne as the verdicts were delivered three days into deliberations.

Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexual assault. (James Alcock)

Hayne met the woman on Instagram before he stopped his taxi at her home on the way back to Sydney from a buck’s weekend on NRL grand final day in 2018.

The court was told the woman suffered two lacerations and bled heavily afterwards.