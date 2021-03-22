Japan may grant special entry to some foreign volunteers for Olympics: report By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past in front of a display showing the logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has decided to bar international spectators from the Tokyo Olympics, but is considering granting special entry permission to some 500 foreign volunteers, Japanese media said on Monday.

Volunteers are the unsung backbone of any Olympics, and more than 110,000 have put their lives on hold waiting for word from Olympics organisers about their roles this summer.

Though Olympics organisers and the government are leaning towards not allowing more than 2,000 foreign volunteers to take part, some 500 of these judged to have special skills or experiences may be allowed into Japan under special permission, the Tokyo Shimbun daily quoted multiple people connected with the issue as saying.

Tokyo 2020 organisers were not immediately able to comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR