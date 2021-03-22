Janet Jackson’s Upcoming Documentary Leaves Family Freaking Out

WENN/Avalon

Words are the Jacksons are dreading to think what the ‘Together Again’ songstress will reveal about her family, especially her late father Joe Jackson, who allegedly bullied her and her siblings.

The Jacksons may have a reasonable reason to be feeling anxious about Janet Jackson‘s upcoming documentary. The famous family is reportedly freaking out over the prospect of what the 1980-’90s pop queen will reveal in the planned movie. A source tells OK! Magazine that Janet’s family is “freaking out, as well as they should be” since she will tell it all, including the good, bad and the ugly of her family.

The family is reportedly most worried about what the “That’s the Way Love Goes” will speak of her late father Joe Jackson, who was accused of bullying her and her siblings. “Father Joe Jackson He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes.

The source additionally claims that fans can expect her to spill never-before-heard details of her relationship with her late brother Michael Jackson. The two seemed to be close in front of public and were supportive of each other’s career, but the source says, “Janet adored Michael but admits his lifestyle was bizarre.”

Not only will the 54-year-old award-winning entertainer dish on her family, she will share the details about her divorce from Wissam Al Mana and their custody battle.

Of how making the documentary is affecting Janet, the source shares that “doing this documentary has been incredibly cathartic for her,” but “she can’t wait to shed light on her family’s deep, dark secrets.”

The documentary, tentatively titled “Janet“, will hit the small screen to coincide with the 40th anniversary of her debut album. The movie is a joint project between Lifetime and A&E. The film is confirmed to be four-hour long and will air across two nights. No exact date is set as of now, but it is scheduled to debut sometime in 2022.

The documentary will chronicle her “musical success as well as her tumultuous private life,” according to a press release, and the reclusive star will discuss her controversial 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake, when she flashed a breast, and the death of her brother, Michael.

Deadline sources previously claimed bosses at British production company Workerbee have been filming Janet for over three years and have been granted exclusive access to archival footage, which will appear in the film.