Jamie Foxx Calls Late Sister His ‘Breath’ and ‘Soul’ in Touching Tribute on World Down Syndrome Day

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor posts a message on Instagram about how everything around him still reminds him of his ‘angel’ sister DeOndra Dixon, who died in October 2020.

Having ever-present memories of his sister DeOndra Dixon who had Down Syndrome, Jamie Foxx paid tribute to late DeOndra on World Down Syndrome day. On Sunday, March 21, the “White House Down” star took to his Instagram account to remember his late sister as he dubbed her “My heart [three broken-heart emojis] my breath … my soul…. ”

Jamie opened up in the heartbreaking post how he can still feel the presence of DeOndra. The 53-year-old actor wrote, “I hear your laughter in the house… I hear you sliding down the stairs… my heart… my breath… my soul… I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021.”

Jamie lost his sister DeOndra five months ago. Back in October 2020, he confirmed that his younger sister had passed away at the age of 36 years old.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light, ” he shared at the time.

DeOndra Dixon was appointed as the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. In her profile on globaldownsyndrome.org, DeOndra wrote, “I know my family loves me. They never set limits and always make me feel I can touch the sky. I started participating in Special Olympics when I was in the 6th grade. I participated in the Special Olympics for over 9 years and won many awards and medals.”

“I am proud of myself. I have a job at my school. I am the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and I won the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award! I am special,” she continued.

She went on sharing about her dream and how her family helped achieve it, “I feel I was born to dance. I want to be a professional dancer. My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video ‘Blame It.’ I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”