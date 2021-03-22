India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.05%, while the index fell 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.20% or 35.70 points to trade at 721.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) added 2.57% or 25.45 points to end at 1014.90 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.55% or 77.80 points to 3128.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.20% or 42.55 points to trade at 969.35 at the close. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) declined 3.30% or 7.60 points to end at 222.60 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 2.21% or 12.95 points to 573.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.50% to 1014.00, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.17% to settle at 3129.60 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.07% to close at 590.55.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 4.13% to 970.00 in late trade, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which lost 3.34% to settle at 222.65 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.23% to 573.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 942 to 754 and 63 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1549 rose and 1386 declined, while 212 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.53% to 20.4925.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.60% or 10.50 to $1731.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.16% or 0.10 to hit $61.54 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.09% or 0.06 to trade at $64.59 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 72.365, while EUR/INR rose 0.01% to 86.1475.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 91.938.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

