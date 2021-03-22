India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05% By Investing.com



India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.05%, while the index fell 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.20% or 35.70 points to trade at 721.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) added 2.57% or 25.45 points to end at 1014.90 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.55% or 77.80 points to 3128.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.20% or 42.55 points to trade at 969.35 at the close. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) declined 3.30% or 7.60 points to end at 222.60 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 2.21% or 12.95 points to 573.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.50% to 1014.00, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.17% to settle at 3129.60 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.07% to close at 590.55.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 4.13% to 970.00 in late trade, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which lost 3.34% to settle at 222.65 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.23% to 573.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 942 to 754 and 63 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1549 rose and 1386 declined, while 212 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.53% to 20.4925.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.60% or 10.50 to $1731.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.16% or 0.10 to hit $61.54 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.09% or 0.06 to trade at $64.59 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 72.365, while EUR/INR rose 0.01% to 86.1475.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 91.938.