Hailey Baldwin Admits Regret for Getting Gun Tattoo on Middle Finger

Talking about the body art collection she got when she was 18, the model wife of singer Justin Bieber claims that her 24-year-old self would never make such decision.

Hailey Baldwin regrets the tattoo of a gun on her finger. The model, who is married to heavily-inked Justin Bieber, now wishes she’d thought twice before getting the tattoo of a pistol on her middle finger when she was 18.

“I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool’,” she tells Elle, “but now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent.”

Hailey previously revealed she has a tattoo of her husband’s initials just above the knuckle on her wedding ring finger, and the word “beleza”, which means beauty in Portuguese, on her lower neck.

Tattoo artist Mr. K at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York shared black and white snaps of his client’s fine line body art on his social media page and explained in the caption, “J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese…’ It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber [sic].”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey opened up about her marriage to Justin. On the topic whether or not their relationship will last forever, she said, “I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely.”

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin continued explaining, “But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”

Hailey also shared her thought on getting married at such a young age. “I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different],” she assured. “We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”