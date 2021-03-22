Gwyneth Paltrow Hid At Home After Her First Oscar Win



Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage



“It was the weirdest most surreal time. You’re also kind of embarrassed that you’re nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, ‘I can’t even believe this is happening. I’m not even that good. Does everybody hate me?’ I was kind of like, ‘Well, of course, I’m not going to win but it’s kind of cool, too,'” Gwyneth explained.