Gwyneth Paltrow Hid At Home After Her First Oscar Win

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Back in 1999, Gwyneth Paltrow had just won her first Oscar, but instead of celebrating, she says she was actually hiding away from the rest of the world.


Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

Gwyneth, who was 26 at the time, took home the award for Best Actress for her starring role in Shakespeare in Love, but completely didn’t expect to win.

On a recent episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Gwyneth says she was actually “embarrassed” about the nomination ahead of the ceremony.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

“It was the weirdest most surreal time. You’re also kind of embarrassed that you’re nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, ‘I can’t even believe this is happening. I’m not even that good. Does everybody hate me?’ I was kind of like, ‘Well, of course, I’m not going to win but it’s kind of cool, too,'” Gwyneth explained.

Gwyneth added that while everyone in LA was “so supportive” after her win, the attention on her quickly became overwhelming.


Academy Awards/Giphy / Via giphy.com

“I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming,” she said.

“I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterward. It was so intense,” Gwyneth revealed.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

And, at a time when fans expected Gwyneth to be enjoying her success, she says she was actually very “lonely.”


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

“Lonely is the right word, it was really strange,” Gwyneth concluded.

While Gwyneth didn’t take a step back from acting for several years, she recently revealed that she knew by that age that she didn’t “love acting that much.”


George De Sota / Getty Images

As for future acting opportunities for Gwyneth, she says she’ll “literally never” catch the acting bug again.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR