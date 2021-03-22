Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said none of Maxwell’s new arguments and proposals changed her earlier conclusion that Maxwell posed a risk of flight, and that no conditions could reasonable ensure she would appear in court.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment saying she helped the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and lied about her role.

She is being held in a jail in Brooklyn, New York.

