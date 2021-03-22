Gervonta Davis indicted on 14 counts related to hit-and-run

Gervonta Davis was involved in a hit-and-run last November in which a car ran a red light, and the boxer is now facing more than a dozen charges.

Davis was indicted on 14 counts in Baltimore Circuit Court on Monday, according to the Baltimore Sun. The charges include failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to render reasonable assistance to an injured person and driving on a suspended license. There are several other related charges.

While police would not confirm at the time that Davis was at the scene, an incident report listed Davis as the driver who fled. The report stated that two people were traveling in a Lamborghini when the driver ran a red light and collided with a 2004 Toyota Solara. The Toyota was said to be “destroyed” in the accident, and the driver was believed to have suffered a serious injury.

The occupants of the Lamborghini left the car and fled the scene on foot. Davis was later identified as the driver.

Davis, the current WBA World Super Featherweight and WBA World Lightweight Champion, had knocked out Leo Santa Cruz days before the incident to improve his record to 24-0. Fliers that circulated on social media showed that a celebration was being held for Davis at a nightclub the night of the crash.

Davis, 26, was also arrested in February 2020 after turning himself in to face battery charges for an incident with his ex-girlfriend. The 25-year-old was shown on video grabbing the woman by the neck and pulling her out of a seat at a celebrity basketball event.