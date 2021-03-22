Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.25% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.25%, while the index climbed 0.71%, and the index added 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 5.89% or 13.18 points to trade at 236.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 3.77% or 1.275 points to end at 35.135 and Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:) was up 2.40% or 2.17 points to 92.73 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.73% or 4.48 points to trade at 115.65 at the close. Covestro AG (DE:) declined 2.20% or 1.220 points to end at 54.200 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 2.01% or 4.00 points to 195.15.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 4.42% to 66.10, GEA Group AG (DE:) which was up 3.66% to settle at 34.025 and RTL Group SA (DE:) which gained 3.42% to close at 51.650.

The worst performers were Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 4.64% to 49.825 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 3.23% to settle at 11.170 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was down 3.15% to 52.300 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.77% to 35.135, New Work SE (DE:) which was up 2.83% to settle at 236.50 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.44% to close at 54.650.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 1.56% to 27.680 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 1.06% to settle at 36.430 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which was down 0.81% to 25.850 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 345 to 337 and 76 ended unchanged.

Shares in Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 5.89% or 13.18 to 236.93. Shares in GEA Group AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.66% or 1.200 to 34.025. Shares in RTL Group SA (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.42% or 1.710 to 51.650.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.76% to 19.43.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.19% or 3.35 to $1738.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.28% or 0.17 to hit $61.27 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.02% or 0.01 to trade at $64.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1934, while EUR/GBP rose 0.03% to 0.8609.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 91.812.

