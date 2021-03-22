Genius Aretha Cast Vs. The People They Play In Real Life

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Let’s hear a round of applause for the casting department on this one.

1.

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Cynthia from: Harriet, Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Outsider as well as The Color Purple on Broadway

2.

Courtney B. Vance as C.L. Franklin, Aretha’s father


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Courtney from: The Hunt for Red October, Space Cowboys, Dangerous Minds, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country, Isle of Dogs, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Ben Is Back, The Photograph, and Lucky Guy on Broadway

3.

David Cross as Jerry Wexler, Aretha’s producer


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know David from: Arrested Development, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Megamind, Goliath, Archer, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Mr. Show, Kung Fu Panda, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Sorry to Bother You

4.

Malcolm Barrett as Ted White, Aretha’s ex-husband


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Malcolm from: Timeless, Dear White People, Preacher, Better Off Ted, and The Hurt Locker

5.

Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin, Aretha’s older sister


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Patrice from: 12 Steps to Recovery, They Come. They Go., as well as The Color Purple on Broadway

6.

Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin, Aretha’s younger sister


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Rebecca from: Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, The Big Sick, Someone Great, High Maintenance, as well as Passing Strange, American Idiot, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Oklahoma! on Broadway

7.

Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen, Aretha’s agent


National Geographic / Richard DuCree

Where you know Kimberly from: Five Feet Apart, Better Call Saul, Red Hook Summer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Chi, Future Man, The Act, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Vice Principals, and Devious Maids

8.

Marque Richardson as King Curtis, Aretha’s bandleader


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Marque from: Dear White People, True Blood, Tell Me Your Secrets, Antebellum, The Hustle, and The Newsroom

9.

Steven G. Norfleet as Cecil Franklin, Aretha’s older brother


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Steven from: Watchmen, Chicago P.D., Good Girls, Dynasty, and Power

10.

Stacey Sargeant as Dinah Washington


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Stacey from: The Forty-Year-Old Version, The Blacklist, and Come Sunday

11.

Ethan Henry as Martin Luther King Jr.


National Geographic / Richard DuCree / Getty Images

Where you know Ethan from: Bloodline, South Beach, and Graceland

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR