Genius Aretha Cast Vs. The People They Play In Real Life

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin
Courtney B. Vance as C.L. Franklin, Aretha’s father
David Cross as Jerry Wexler, Aretha’s producer
Malcolm Barrett as Ted White, Aretha’s ex-husband
Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin, Aretha’s older sister
Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin, Aretha’s younger sister
Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen, Aretha’s agent
Marque Richardson as King Curtis, Aretha’s bandleader
Steven G. Norfleet as Cecil Franklin, Aretha’s older brother
Stacey Sargeant as Dinah Washington
Ethan Henry as Martin Luther King Jr.
